Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $3.60 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00011296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $142.70 million and approximately $50.58 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars.

