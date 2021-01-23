Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 158,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,292,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

