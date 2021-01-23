Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $2.03 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00005574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029325 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,069,060 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao.

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

