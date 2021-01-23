Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price raised by Truist from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.