Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 98,774 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

