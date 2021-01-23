Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.