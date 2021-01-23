Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ARKAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ARKAY traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $116.99. 1,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. Arkema has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

