Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

