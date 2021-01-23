Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

