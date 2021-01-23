Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 313.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.38 ($4.09).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Ascential plc (ASCL.L) alerts:

LON ASCL traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 357.40 ($4.67). 889,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 374.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.89. Ascential plc has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42.

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential plc (ASCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential plc (ASCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.