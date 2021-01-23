ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

ASMIY stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.64. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648. ASM International has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

