ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €443.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €395.77 ($465.61).

