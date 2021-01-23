Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

