AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZN. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,777 ($101.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £102.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,579.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,195.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

