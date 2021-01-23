Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 101% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $23,623.95 and approximately $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.41 or 0.03851226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00429871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01333569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00541534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00428823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00270351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022974 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,083,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,092,362 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

