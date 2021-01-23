Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Sells 980 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.1% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

