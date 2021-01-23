Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of ATCO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

