Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $108.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 593,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

