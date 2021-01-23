AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $66.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of ATRC opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AtriCure by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

