Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.08 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) stock opened at C$18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.90. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 17.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

