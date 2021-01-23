Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $580.27

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.27 and traded as high as $584.40. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) shares last traded at $574.20, with a volume of 1,411,760 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 512.07 ($6.69).

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 580.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 563.84.

About Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

