Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $161.98. 1,894,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,328. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

