Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,636 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

