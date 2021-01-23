Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,710 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

