Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $90.51.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.