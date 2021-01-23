Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,869 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $854,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

JKD stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.16.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.