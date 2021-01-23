Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,087 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 67,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

XBI stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

