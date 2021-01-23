Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 107,328 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,137,914 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,691,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

