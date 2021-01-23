Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,978 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 88,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $172.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.