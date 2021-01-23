Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 70,422 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,422 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $110.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

