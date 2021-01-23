AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,730

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,830 ($50.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,358.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,139.85. AVEVA Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

In other news, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Also, insider Jennifer Allerton purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,081 ($53.32) per share, for a total transaction of £163,240 ($213,274.11).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

