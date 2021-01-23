Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.11. Avinger shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 64,986 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. On average, analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

