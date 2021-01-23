AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

AVRO opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $531.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

