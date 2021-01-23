Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post sales of $149.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $158.62 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $129.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $602.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $624.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $616.73 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $649.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.