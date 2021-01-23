Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) CEO Sells $292,573.98 in Stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $13.15 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.