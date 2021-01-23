Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of AYLA opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,551.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

