B. Riley Boosts Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Price Target to $7.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $290.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 279,728 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $1,110,520.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 66,424 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $225,841.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

