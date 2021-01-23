B. Riley Trims Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price to $27.25

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $31.50 to $27.25 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.95.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

