B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.14.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$649.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

