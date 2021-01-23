Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 7,008,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,315,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1,178.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

