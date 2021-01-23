Balancer (BAL) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Balancer has a market cap of $139.66 million and $108.68 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $20.11 or 0.00062573 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00127941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00278317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040329 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.

