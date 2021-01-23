Ballast Inc. Purchases 912 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

