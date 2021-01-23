Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Up 18.9%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)’s share price shot up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Separately, HSBC cut Bâloise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38.

Bâloise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

