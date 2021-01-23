Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) vs. ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Financial Analysis

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28% Banco Santander-Chile 17.13% 12.77% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Banco Santander-Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 2.87 $866.73 million $1.57 13.54

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ST BK CORP/SH SH and Banco Santander-Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander-Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 377 branches, which include 251 under the Santander brand name, 36 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,088 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

