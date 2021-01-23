Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $188.14 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $200.00 million and $188.14 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.76 or 0.00030366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

