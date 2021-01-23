Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

