Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.