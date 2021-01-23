Bank of America Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.