Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $39.83 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

