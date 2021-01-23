Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $13.14. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

